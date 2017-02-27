David Mincey III sworn in as circuit’s new judge

It took fewer than 10 minutes, in a state Capitol ceremony complete with remarks from his father, for David Mincey III to go from lawyer to new Superior Court judge.
David Mincey Jr., by way of introduction, listed the steps in his son’s career: Georgia Tech, law school at Mercer University, practicing law in Roberta.
But the father told the semicircle of dozens of friends and family members seated in a marble Capitol lobby that at least one thing would remain the same for his son, despite the new title.
“David will be Judge Mincey in the courtroom, but he will always be Bubba on the dove field,” his father said, to laughs and applause from the audience.
The younger Mincey then took the oath from Gov. Nathan Deal. Mincey’s wife, Tracie, held the Bible for her husband’s oath as he became the Macon Judicial Circuit’s newest judge.
His first action was a few remarks, urging listeners to live life well: call mom, eat lunch with dad, take the kids to a ballgame, help friends achieve their potential.
“Be nice and do the right thing because it feels good, not just because you’re supposed to,” Mincey said.
He thanked several of his colleagues and friends, as well as Mercer. He’s a fifth-generation graduate of the school.
And he left the crowd with a verse from Isaiah.
“Learn to do right; seek justice. Defend the oppressed. Take up the cause of the fatherless and plead the case of the widow,” Mincey said.
