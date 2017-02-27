Bowden Golf Course’s future as a public facility up for debate

Bowden Golf Course’s future as a public course will be a topic for officials this week.
The Macon-Bibb County Commission will have a conversation Tuesday on whether the county should look at selling the facility. The talks come as Macon-Bibb officials have to make some tough decisions in the upcoming budget cycle, Macon-Bibb spokesman Chris Floore said.
Bowden “doesn’t bring in the money to match its operations” so Tuesday is an opportunity for officials to weigh the option of finding a potential buyer, he said.
“Is this a direction we should think about going or is this something to bring off the table?” Floore said.
Officials have raised membership fees in recent years to help cover more of the operating costs. A 2010 makeover included renovating the clubhouse and the addition of a disc golf course.
Opened in 1940, the Millerfield Road golf course is significant in Macon’s history as it became the first publicly integrated facility in 1961. In 2015, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
Comments