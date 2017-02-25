‘Thank you is inadequate,’ woman says of second chance at life

3:26 Fatal confrontation caught on convenience store camera Pause

4:01 GBI: Tara Grinstead murder suspect 'never on our radar screen'

2:18 Ryan Duke hears charges in Tara Grinstead killing

1:36 'Cut the speculation and let the police do their job,' former GBI agent says

1:36 "It never goes away," Ocilla man said of Grinstead's disappearance

6:19 Shaq surprises kids after police video goes viral

0:53 Man shot to death at Bloomfield mart, gunman remains at-large

1:22 Mercer gears up for Samford

0:47 Accused killer of Tara Grinstead arrives in court