Correctional officer arrested, accused of selling contraband to inmates

A former Pulaski State Prison guard faces charges after being accused of selling tobacco to inmates.
Shantria Robbins was arrested after an investigation into claims she made about $3,000 by selling tobacco to prisoners on at least 20 occasions. The correctional officer worked with the Georgia Department of Corrections from March 2015 until she was fired on Feb. 18., according to the department’s news release.
Robbins will be charged with violation of oath by a public office and for items prohibited for possession by inmates, the release said.
