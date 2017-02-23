Crime

Bibb County's fourth homicide in 2017

Deputy Clay Williams talks at the scene of a homicide on Elder Street in Macon on Wednesday night. A man's body was seen through a window of the home by a neighbor who called the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

Local

Bibb County names 2017 STAR student and teacher

Central High School senior Sarah Baldree was named Bibb County's 2017 STAR Student during a banquet at Middle Georgia State University on Tuesday night. Joshua McCorkle, the Central teacher she nominated, was named the 2017 STAR Teacher.

