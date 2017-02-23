Boys melted his heart; now he’s raised $400k to help by recycling

An 85-year-old Catoosa County man has raised $400,000 for needy children by recycling aluminum cans, cardboard and the like.
Various media outlets near his Ringgold home have picked up his story after a Shay Drennan-Love posted about him on Facebook.
Drennan-Love said Thursday that people bring newspapers, magazines, phone books, junk mail and aluminum cans to the office where she works in Ringgold.
Jennings then picks up the recyclables, she said. And that’s only one stop of many along his regular routes.
Jennings has been collecting the recyclables since 1985 and has been donating the proceeds regularly to the Georgia Baptist Children’s Home.
"When I was 18 years old, I visited the children's home and we took a load of produce and goods down and I had a meal with them," Jennings told WRCB TV in Chattanooga, Tennessee. "When we went to leave, three little boys asked me to be their daddy. So that just melted my heart. And I said from then on out, I'd work for the Georgia Baptist Children's Home."
He’s been recognized previously for his charitable recycling efforts.
He reached $400,000 in donations from those efforts last fall.
"I'm not gonna quit," Jennings told the Chattanooga Times Free Press. "I'll slow down some, but I'll do it as long as I can."
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
