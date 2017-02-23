Middle Georgia music center to be featured on national radio

The party's just beginning for Grammy-nominated violinist Robert McDuffie and Mercer University’s center for strings which bears his name.
On the heels of students performing at Carnegie Hall last week, American Public Media’s Performance Today show is set to be in Macon for five days beginning March 20.
The show, hosted by Fred Child, will be conducting interviews, siting in on lessons and recording two performances — the Fabian Concert Series presents Brahms Clarinet Quintet on March 21 and a Mercer University Orchestra concert on March 23.
“It seems like the right moment,” said Amy Schwartz Moretti, director of the Robert McDuffie Center for Strings. “I just think we’ve reached a point where … we are at such an extremely high level, it’s time for the rest of the world to know about us.”
American Public Media, a producer of radio shows broadcast nationally, also will be dropping in and interviewing students during various classes.
Since its inception in 2007, the Robert McDuffie Center for Strings has grown from just two students to its current roster of 24.
“I’m still trying to process what we’ve done,” McDuffie said Thursday. “It’s been a major investment that Mercer has made in this idea because it’s something nobody has ever done before.”
Students from the program have won awards nationally and internationally. Alumni from the center have continued their studies at the nation’s top conservatories such as The Juilliard School and the Peabody Institute at Johns Hopkins University.
The center’s next several events — which begin with McDuffie’s annual community concert Saturday at Fickling Hall inside Mercer University’s McCorkle Music Building — will highlight its progress and achievements.
Unlike previous years’ community concerts which focused on race and Macon, McDuffie said Saturday’s concert will be a typical recital. He will be joined by three students from the center.
“I’m excited to play an intimate recital,” said McDuffie, who was born in Macon. “I don’t do much of that anymore in Macon. I’m excited to kind of revisit that model.”
Despite the growing recognition the program is receiving, McDuffie said the program will not expand beyond its current 26-person cap.
“We’ve kind of hit our stride,” he said.
If you go:
Robert McDuffie Annual Community Concert, Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Reserved seating is $25 per person, but free with a Mercer University ID.
Pay at the door, or to reserve seats by phone, call 301-5470.
Fabian Concert Series Brahms Clarinet Quintet, March 21 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets cost $15 for adults, but are free for students and with a Mercer University ID. Pay at the door or call 301-5470 to reserve seats.
Mercer University Orchestra concert, March 23 at 7:30 p.m.
Admission is free, tickets are required. Call 301-5470 to reserve seats.
