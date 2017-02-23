Local

February 23, 2017 4:17 PM

Ga. House bill requires dog-bite incident reports

By Becky Purser

By Becky Purser

A dozen breeds are on a list of dogs requiring bite-incident paperwork in a Georgia House bill.

The bill would require annual, breed-specific statistics of dog bites and injuries when any dog on the list is sold, media outlets report.

Filed by Keisha Waites, D-Atlanta, the bill also calls for reporting of statistics on medical costs related to dog bites and injuries as well as litigation awards, reports Muscogee County’s All On Georgia.

The breeds identified in the bill include the American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, American Bully, Staffordshire Bull Terrier and Doberman Pinscher.

Also on the list are the Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Chow Chow, Husky, Great Dane, Akita and Boxer.

Additionally, the bill includes any wolf-hybrids.

The bill, named “Logan’s Law,” was introduced after 6-year-old Logan Braatz was mauled and killed last month by two pit bulls on his way to school bus stop in Atlanta.

The dog’s owner was arrested on two counts of reckless conduct, a misdemeanor, 11Alive reported.

Becky Purser: 478-256-9559

