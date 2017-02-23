Have a chicken salad kit in the fridge? It might be part of a food recall

Ready Pac Foods Inc. is recalling nearly 60,000 pounds of chicken salad kits due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the recall late Wednesday that affects the company’s facilities in Jackson, Georgia; Swedesboro, New Jersey and Irwindale, California.
The recall involves 7.5-ounce packages of Puro Picante Blazin Hot salad kits with “use by” dates of Jan. 31 to March 4 of 2017.
Tuesday, Ready Pac was notified that cheese used in the chicken salad products is included in an expanded recall due to possible contamination that could cause listeriosis, which can cause serious health problems that primarly affect older adults, people with weakened immune systems, pregnant women and newborns.
Symptoms of listeriosis include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions. Diarrhea and other gastrointestinal symptoms are possible.
If you have packages of Puro Picante Blazin Hot salad, do not eat the food. Throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.
The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has a hotline for food safety questions that can be reached by calling 888-MPHotline or emailing AskKaren.gov.
