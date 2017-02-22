Midstate immigrants ‘scared and fearful’ about new Trump policies

Maripily Buenrostro knows from experience the fear that many undocumented immigrants live with each day.
Four years ago federal authorities picked up Buenrostro’s husband in Juliette and deported him back to Mexico, leaving behind his wife and two young daughters. Now the 29-year-old Buenrostro says others like her are worried as the immigration polices under President Donald Trump’s administration intensify.
The Department of Homeland Security released memos this week outlining changes that will ramp up illegal immigration efforts. Unlike the previous two presidential administrations, Trump is directing immigration authorities to focus attention on undocumented aliens even if they’re not charged with a serious crime. So whether it’s a traffic offense or a felony, the chances look to increase for that person being deported.
These days, “Some people don’t want to go to work, ... and children don’t want to go to school,” said Buenrostro, who now lives in Macon. “It’s sad because children ask ‘what’s going on.’”
She added, “They say we are bad people. ... The only reason we are here is because we have a better future for our sons, our daughters and families.”
Macon attorney J. Britt Thames, whose practice specializes in immigration, said his clients have also been concerned about the initiatives announced by the Trump administration.
“They are running around scared and fearful to leave home and go to work,” he said. “There’s a lot of concern in the community.”
One of the biggest shifts in the Trump policy, he said, is that now those immigrants could be incarcerated for any infraction and held until picked up by immigration agents. He questioned whether the jails would have the capacity to keep them.
When he represents undocumented immigrants in court, Thames said often their employers will write a letter of support.
“Ninety-five percent of the time the employer makes the statement, ‘This is my best worker. He never complains about anything,’” he said.
Buenrostro’s husband, Fernando Zepeda, was taken into custody in January 2013 while on the job. She said authorities never told her why he was being sent back to Mexico.
“My husband never used drugs, never drink alcohol, nothing. Just worked and stay and home,” Buenrostro said. “When he was deported, my little daughter, she stopped talking. It was trauma, child depression. Now she lose one year in school because she don’t want to talk with anyone because she misses my husband.”
As a teenager, Buenrostro navigated rough terrain, escaping to a country that offered new opportunities. She is now working on her getting her GED diploma and studying theology. Buenrostro is also a reporter for the “¿Que Pasa?” news show and cleans houses to earn money for her family.
She’s in the process of going through the “Dreamers” program that prevents immigrants who came into the country as children from being deported.
“I know many people who are deported with many children,” Buenrostro said. “I’m scared too. … If immigration decides to deport me, I don’t know what happens with my two daughters.”
Law enforcement perspectives
For now, it’s hurry up and wait for the U.S. attorney’s office in Macon.
Earlier this month, federal prosecutors communicated with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office to get a better bearing on what the future might hold.
Early signs from the Trump administration point to a more aggressive enforcement of the country’s immigration laws, speeding up the deportation of people in the country illegally.
Still, “It’s too early to tell” what’s coming, U.S. Attorney G.F. “Pete” Peterman III said Wednesday.
His office generally handles 35 to 40 illegal re-entry cases a year. Those are cases in which people already have been ordered removed from the country, but then are caught back in the United States.
There are three tiers of defendants that federal prosecutors deal with, from those with prior felony or multiple misdemeanor convictions (Tier 1) to adults with other convictions (Tier 2) and those who have been removed from the country for other reasons (Tier 3).
During the Obama administration, federal authorities concentrated on Tier 1 and 2 cases.
For now, “We don’t know if that’s going to be expanded,” Peterman said.
In recent years, there have been few roundups by authorities — maybe three or four a year — simply looking for men and women who were in the country illegally, said Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Solis.
“We don’t have a lot of that,” he said.
In almost all cases across Middle Georgia, a fugitive task force is looking for a specific defendant that’s been ordered removed from the country, such as a known gang member, Solis said.
Two Middle Georgia law enforcement officials say the new directives likely won’t have a major impact in their counties, where encounters between deputies and illegal immigrants are not common.
The new policy would increase the impact of the 287(g) program that trains local law enforcement employees as immigration agents. Another aspect of the program is that local jails would have a certain number beds set aside while undocumented aliens are processed, Bibb County Sheriff David Davis said.
“The intensified partnership with the 287(g) program is a little bit more than what we’re able to assist with,” he said. “That’s not to say if (federal authorities) came in and wanted to do a roundup we wouldn’t lend assistance. But basically on a day-to-day basis our officers are not immigration officers.”
It’s been the standard protocol to notify federal authorities when someone is believed to be undocumented, Davis and Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills said.
“It becomes their decision as to whether they will come in and get someone for a speeding ticket and deport them,” Davis said.
In the past when ICE was notified, unless it was a serious felony, the agency usually replied “that it does appear this individual is here in the country illegally, but don’t put a detainer on them,” Sills said. “That is the standard response 99.9 percent of the time. Every now and then you’ll get a response back that says this person has been previously deported and put a hold on them.”
The bulk of illegal alien incidents in Putnam County have been traffic related, often accidents in which one of the drivers doesn’t have a license or insurance, Sills said.
“If I had a major crime problem where crime was being perpetrated by illegal aliens, I would probably ask to be a part of that (287) program, but I don’t have that here,” he said.
Sills said he does understand why more immigration enforcement may be needed in other places.
“My colleagues in border counties around the country are awash in crime,” he said.
Telegraph writers Wayne Crenshaw and Oby Brown contributed.
