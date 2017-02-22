Georgia gets a touch of Jurassic Park as dinosaurs to invade Stone Mountain

Prehistoric creatures are moving into Stone Mountain Park after a hiatus of up to 230 million years.
“Most of our guests are probably too young to remember the last time dinosaurs inhabited Stone Mountain Park,” general manager Michael Dombrowski said in a news release about the new Dinosaur Explore experience.
Twenty dinosaur replicas, representing 14 species, will make up the exhibit that opens March 30 and runs through the 2017 season.
A Dinotorium indoor attraction will teach children about dinosaur habitats as they visit the Dino Nursery to feed baby dinosaurs and play games while interacting with dino rangers.
Admission is free with any paid daily Adventure Pass or Mountain Membership.
Beginning March 30, the park will be showing “Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs 4D Experience.”
Stone Mountain, which pops up in the landscape east of the Atlanta metro area, was formed by upwelling magma from the Earth’s crust between 300 and 250 years ago.
While much of the region was ocean, Georgia was home to several coastal species of dinosaurs between 230 and 65 million years ago.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
