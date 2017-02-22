‘I might be dead by now,’ says homeless man who credits Daybreak with survival

Graham Knight is a long way from home.
He was once married with a thriving cabinetry business in his native England, but poor health got the best of him.
After a series of unexpected heart problems, Knight has lived alone in a tent for the past 12 months.
“I might be dead by now if it wasn’t for Daybreak,” he said.
Without money for medicine to control his high blood pressure, Knight found help at the Daybreak Center near Central City Park.
The center connected the 65-year-old with Middle Georgia cardiologists and cardiac surgeons who stabilized his health.
Daybreak is a community-supported resource center that offers hot morning meals, showers, telephones, computers, laundry services, a medical clinic and case managers for those living on the street or without adequate housing arrangements.
“I (had) been in Florida for 20-plus years,” Knight said while sitting in a brown lounge chair he claims as his own at the Walnut Street center.
The afghan behind his head brought a touch of home to the recreation room in a re-purposed warehouse on the edge of downtown.
Amid the bustle of those grabbing the morning’s hot breakfast, he explained how he moved his bride and cabinetry business across the Atlantic to the United States.
They settled near Fort Myers on the western coast of the Florida peninsula.
“(I) did a lot of work in the booming time in Florida, when everybody was building golf courses and building houses on golf courses,” he said.
His success in the States was short-lived.
“I had an aneurysm. I had two. Normally you don’t get up from the first one. You’re dead,” Knight said.
Because of his heart condition, he could no longer handle the physical demands of his work.
The prosperous cabinetry business disintegrated, and his marriage ended.
His wife moved back to England.
Knight was alone.
It could happen to you. It doesn’t take much.
Graham Knight
‘STILL AROUND FOR A REASON’
Knight relocated to Ocala in the northern part of the Florida, where he began selling glow-in-the-dark globes featuring seascapes and jars of jellyfish that he imported from China.
“I made good money on those,” Knight said, chuckling.
He sold at flea markets, to tourists and even drove to Smiley’s in south Bibb County to sell on weekends.
His second aneurysm took it all away.
While he was in the hospital recovering from surgery, Knight signed over his power of attorney to his girlfriend to keep the flea market sales going.
Instead, she cleaned him out, taking more than $100,000, he said. Even his truck.
It has been years now, but he is still ashamed to talk about it.
“I’m not bitter. I’ve been at the top, … and I’ve been at the bottom.” Knight said. “It could happen to you. It doesn’t take much.”
About a year ago, with little left to his name, he loaded a U-haul and drove to Georgia with a female friend.
She reunited with her family in Covington, and he wound up alone in Macon, where he once sold his globes on weekends.
With his blood pressure on the rise, Knight found the medical care he desperately needed at Daybreak.
The clinic is what lured him, but ultimately he has found a home there.
We don't change lives. We support people who change their own lives.
Gaye Martel, Daybreak
“It makes me feel really blessed that I walk into Daybreak,” Knight said. “I’m still around for a reason.”
Last year, he shared his story at Daybreak’s annual fundraising Sleepout, giving testimony to the nonprofit’s life-changing work.
Thursday, Knight again will be sleeping out with community members who have raised money to help fund the operation.
Gaye Martel, Daybreak’s volunteer coordinator, said a CEO Sleepout in Australia gave them the idea for the fundraiser, which fits the center’s mission and is meaningful for their clients.
“To put on fancy dresses (for a gala) and sell $200 plates (would not make sense) when we have people who can’t find jobs or … can’t find housing,” Martel said.
“It’s kind of like a walk-a-thon. You raise money, ... and then you come sleep out with us.”
The proceeds buy everyday products such as toiletries and laundry detergent and subsidize salaries for the few paid staff positions.
Daybreak hopes to reach a goal of raising $100,000 before the first sleeping bag is rolled out Thursday night.
Martel said the overnighter is more about sharing solidarity with those struggling than it is an accurate picture of homelessness.
“Homelessness is a complex problem that you can never, in one night, get an idea of,” she said.
Homelessness is waking up in a shelter, or in an abandoned building, and walking for miles every day for a meal or to apply for work.
“Just the constant struggle, the constant instability, you are not going to experience that in one night,” she said.
Knight spends his days at Daybreak and returns to his tent by 4 p.m. each day. He said he helps pass the time by reading six books a week.
Knight has dreams of reviving his flea market business again. He said that would take $500.
“Now, I’m back fit. I want to get started again,” he said, a hot cup of coffee in his hand.
After Sleepout participants spend a night under the stars enjoying camaraderie around the fire pit, a cup of coffee provided by Daybreak brings it home for people, Martel said.
Guests see how important breakfast is for their participants and how that small gesture can plant a seed to change a life.
“We don't change lives. We support people who change their own lives,” Martel said.
To learn more about the 2017 Sleepout and Daybreak, go to their Facebook page, or call 478-216-9119.
