The kazoo has Macon roots

The kazoo was invented in the 1840s by Macon, Georgia, natives Alabama Vest and Thaddeus Von Clegg.
Jaya Alaan, Drew Daws and Mason Mishael Center for Collaborative Journalism

Crime

Cop Shop Podcast: He begged to be beaten, then took off his clothes

This episode of our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities includes the story of a man who stripped naked at the Bibb County jail; and another item about a drunken man kicked out of the Crazy Bull nightclub; and a note about a man claiming he couldn't be banned from a local food mart because he was Mafia.

Local

Cherry Blossom's littlest royals

Watch as the 2017 Little Mr. and Miss Cherry Blossom are crowned Feb. 18, 2017, at the Douglass Theatre. Carly Hicks and Javian Davis, both 6-years-old, will serve on the festival's royal court. Video by Liz Fabian

Local

Come out for Rosa Jackson family fun day Saturday

A family fun day at the renovated and improved Rosa Jackson Community Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, includes youth basketball, a light lunch, demonstrations on how to use new exercise equipment and more,says Macon-Bibb County Recreation Department Director Reggie Moore.

Crime

Man found guilty of gun charges in community center shooting asks for mercy

Bibb County jurors found Davis Emmanuel Gay guilty of gun charges in connection with a 2015 shooting outside Macon's Memorial Gym Community Center. They acquitted him of one count of aggravated assault and a mistrial was declared on a second count of aggravated assault. During his Feb. 17, 2017, sentencing,Gay pleaded for mercy, in part due to medical problems he suffers after being shot. Video by Amy Leigh Womack

