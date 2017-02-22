The kazoo has Macon roots

This episode of our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities includes the story of a man who stripped naked at the Bibb County jail; and another item about a drunken man kicked out of the Crazy Bull nightclub; and a note about a man claiming he couldn't be banned from a local food mart because he was Mafia.
Watch as the 2017 Little Mr. and Miss Cherry Blossom are crowned Feb. 18, 2017, at the Douglass Theatre. Carly Hicks and Javian Davis, both 6-years-old, will serve on the festival's royal court. Video by Liz Fabian
A family fun day at the renovated and improved Rosa Jackson Community Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, includes youth basketball, a light lunch, demonstrations on how to use new exercise equipment and more,says Macon-Bibb County Recreation Department Director Reggie Moore.
Jaquez Foster, a member of Macon's Crips street gang, pleaded guilty Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, to voluntary manslaughter and violating the state's gang act for his part in the Dec. 12, 2014, fatal shootout at Wings Cafe. Prosecutor Sandra Matson described the case against Foster during the hearing. Video by Amy Leigh Womack
Bibb County jurors found Davis Emmanuel Gay guilty of gun charges in connection with a 2015 shooting outside Macon's Memorial Gym Community Center. They acquitted him of one count of aggravated assault and a mistrial was declared on a second count of aggravated assault. During his Feb. 17, 2017, sentencing,Gay pleaded for mercy, in part due to medical problems he suffers after being shot. Video by Amy Leigh Womack