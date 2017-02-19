Fans bring favorite characters to life in Macon

Christa Rhinehart goes to the Middle Georgia Comic Convention every year, but this was the first year she really got in the spirit.
For the first time, at the urging of her friend Lyndse Willis, Rhinehart dressed up as a character. She came as the alter demon ego of Raven in “Teen Titans.” She had the pieces of the costume professionally handmade.
“She’s really a lot like me,” Rhinehart said at the convention Sunday. “I grew up watching ‘Teen Titans,’ and she was my favorite character. She is the most powerful of the ‘Teen Titans.’ ”
She liked coming to the show as a character.
“I enjoy being able to dress up and not have anybody judge me and just be whatever I want to be,” she said.
Willis was making her first trip to the convention and went dressed as Harley Quinn, the accomplice and lover of the Joker, a Batman villain. Willis said she was portraying the version of the Harley Quinn character in the movie “Suicide Squad.”
“She is the Joker’s counterpart,” Willis said. “I think she makes him a bit more sane, in my opinion.”
She said she plans to return to the convention every year now.
“I think it’s great that they are doing it because they have a lot in big cities, but for it to come to a small town like this, I think it’s great,” she said.
Among the vendors at the event was Dimitri Walker of Atlanta. He was an art teacher who described himself as a former “old school” artist specializing in paintings of plants, landscapes and other traditional work. Then he became friends with one of his students, who learned that he loved “Dr. Who” and comic books. She asked him why he didn’t do fan art, which was a term he had never heard.
“She explained it to me, and I didn’t know that was a thing,” he said. “The things I enjoy, I started doing my homage to them.”
He now sells a variety of drawings inspired by his favorite fictional characters.
The convention, popularly known as MGA Con, is owned and operated by local volunteers. It was held last year at the Macon Centreplex’s Edgar H. Wilson Convention Center.
Kyle Yentzer, the show director, said it was held at the Anderson Conference Center for the first time this year because vendors and attendees wanted a location with more dining and lodging options. He said he expects the show was going to draw 1,000 people over the weekend, and he expects it will remain at the Anderson Conference Center.
