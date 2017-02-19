Two men shot outside club in downtown Macon

Two men were shot outside a nightclub in downtown Macon early Sunday.
According to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release, at about 3 a.m. an argument broke out between several people leaving Club Envy on Martin Luther King Boulevard. A man pulled a handgun and started shooting.
Eddie Evan, 35, was struck in the right leg and Zyril Frazier, 21, was struck in the left hand. Both were taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health and are listed in stable condition.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
