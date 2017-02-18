FPD junior to lead royal court for 2017 Cherry Blossom Festival

An award-winning track and field athlete was crowned the 2017 Cherry Blossom Festival Queen Saturday at the Douglass Theatre.
Sadie Frame, a junior at First Presbyterian Day School, was selected from a field of 13 Middle Georgia high school students.
The girls were judged on their acadamic achievements, interview skills, poise and knowledge of the festival as they competed in evening gowns of varying shades of pink.
Westside High School senior Alexis Austin was crowned a princess as the first runner-up of the pageant. Princess and second runner-up Sarah Beth Heath, of Tattnall Square Academy, also was one of two contestants selected as Miss Congeniality. Nykeria Hill, a Westside junior, also was awarded Miss Congeniality by a vote of the contestants.
Also during Saturday evening’s pageant, Debbie Malone was crowned the festival’s senior queen. Valerie Wynn also received her senior princess tiara and sash during the crowning ceremony.
Saturday morning, 6-year-olds Javian Davis and Carly Hicks were crowned as Little Mr. and Miss Cherry Blossom.
The royal court will ride in the parade and attend numerous events as ambassadors of the festival March 24 to April 2.
