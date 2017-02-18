Macon’s youngest royals crowned for 2017 Cherry Blossom Festival

Nearly three dozen girls and boys dressed up Saturday morning to compete for the chance to join the Cherry Blossom Festival royal court.
The 2017 Little Mr. and Miss Cherry Blossom were crowned from a field of 30 girls and three boys at the Douglass Theatre.
Javian Davis, a 6-year-old student at Rosa Taylor Elementary School in Macon, was selected as Little Mr. Cherry Blossom. Javian, who said he loves tossed salad, is the son of Stevie Davis and Erica O’Neal.
Little Miss Cherry Blossom, 6-year-old Carly Hicks, attends Samuel E. Hubbard Elementary School in Monroe County.
Carly wants to be a nurse or a doctor when she grows up. She is the daughter of Chad and Ticia Hicks.
The youngsters will ride in the parade and attend numerous events during the Pinkest Party on Earth from March 24 to April 2.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments