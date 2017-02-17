5 of the most Instagram-worthy places in Macon

We checked out some of the most Instagrammable places in Macon according to the location filter on the app. Take a picture in any of these places, and you’ll get to see the most beautiful sights in the city — all while getting that double-tap.
1. Amerson River Park
Just 10 minutes outside of downtown, Amerson River Park is a breathtaking escape into the stunning nature of Middle Georgia. Complete with hiking trails, a winding river and plenty of gorgeous scenery, it’s basically impossible to not take a good picture here.
2. Coleman Hill
Nestled near Mercer University, Coleman Hill is decked out in cool sculptures and artwork. It’s got an amazing view of the whole city, and with the blossoming trees, now is the best time to go.
3. The Rookery’s alleyway
The Rookery is one of the most quintessential Macon restaurants, so after you grab a milkshake, be sure to step outside and stroll down the alleyway beside it. It’s decked out in super pretty strung lights, so nighttime is your best bet.
4. The “I Love Macon” sculpture
This place speaks for itself. Gifted by the ‘I Love Macon’ organization, this statue is a great way to spread some Macon pride. The ‘M’ shape gives you lots of cute posing opportunities, so go ahead and show that city spirit. You can find the sculpture on Forsyth Street in Daisy Park.
5. Top of the Georgia College & State University and public parking garage
Did you know it’s possible to see all of Macon at once? Drive (or take several flights of stairs) to the top of this parking garage and take in the view. It’s absolutely magnificent, and a guaranteed Instagram hit.
