Oil spill causes Monroe County road closures

Motorists will need to avoid certain Monroe County roads as crews respond to an asphalt oil spill.
As of Friday morning authorities temporarily closed the area near Old Dames Ferry Road at Klopfer Road up to U.S. 41, and the intersection of Rivoli Road and Klopfer, according to Monroe County Emergency Services.
Cleanup is underway after a tractor-trailer spilled more than 7,000 gallons of tar.
Monroe County Authorities, Norfolk Southern representatives and the state Environmental Protection Division are either on the scene or have been informed about the spill, according to a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
