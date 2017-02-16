Winter weather, where are you?

Winter 2017, we hardly knew you.
If you took time to throw on a sweater, you missed it.
With daily highs forecast in the middle 70s for at least the next week, our early spring — err, late summer that never ended — seems here to stay.
Save for an early-January cold snap, heavy winter coats have for the most part been optional.
But then there has been oddity in the air.
The Falcons, after all, were in the Super Bowl.
Depending on who you listened to, it was supposed to snow here the weekend after New Year’s.
It didn’t.
Maybe winter will still whip up one last roar.
With the wacky weather around here, brace for anything.
No telling when those cherry blossoms might pop up.
Joe Kovac Jr.: 478-744-4397, @joekovacjr
