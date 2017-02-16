View & vote for the ‘Think Pink’ Poodle Parade 2017 top dogs

Time to pick your favorite “top dogs” for the “Think Pink” Poodle Parade 2017.
The 2017 International Cherry Blossom Festival sanctioned online contest ends at noon Friday, according to a Festival Facebook post.
Through the contest, the local artists who painted these precious pink pups will be eligible for additional prizes and awards.
The poodle paintings, which are for sale for $75 each, will be on display at The 567 Center for Renewal gallery in downtown Macon until February 24th.
The paintings are available first come, first served, but cannot be taken home until after the display period.
Other works by the artists will also be on display at the gallery.
The online contest is a way to recognize the artists and their efforts to promote the annual festival.
Those who want to cast ballots are asked to vote no more than once per day and to select a minimum of three and a maximum of 10 poodles per vote.
Click the link here, or on the festival’s Facebook post to vote.
The festival, now in its 35th year, is from March 24 through April 2.
In all, 35 poodle paintings were crafted. But 26 poodles pictured met the deadline to be entered in the contest.
The contest was organized by The Think Pink Committee, a group of volunteers who support the festival in collaboration with the local art community, according to the committee’s website.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
Comments