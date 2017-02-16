17 African American cultural sites in Macon

0:26 School bus driver accused of kissing special needs student on his bus Pause

3:03 Man tells judge he was with wrong crowd. Judge tells man to look in the mirror

4:22 Cop Shop Podcast: Mistress carves messages into lover's wife's Honda

2:04 Attorney hopes Jerry Jerome Anderson's sentence is reduced even further

4:22 Cop Shop Podcast: Tales of a stolen NFL jersey and a ruckus with a chicken-eating dog

1:21 Porter Elementary reading initiatives keep students on track

0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry

3:08 Donald Trump's Inauguration in three minutes

6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.