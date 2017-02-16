Hope running out for finding missing Jones County man alive

It has been 85 days since anyone saw or heard from Joe Frank Ussery.
The Jones County man disappeared without a trace on Nov. 23, when his family was out of town for the holidays, Sheriff Butch Reece said Thursday.
“There’s no contact, whatsoever,” Reece said.
The sheriff’s office posted a missing person’s report on their Facebook page six days after Ussery went missing.
“Praying they find Mr. Joe! Breaks my heart,” one woman commented as she shared information from the bulletin.
Ussery was reported missing Nov. 27.
“He was known at different places in town,” Reece said, but no one has seen him.
Reece has little hope at this point that Ussery, whose age was not immediately known, will be found alive.
Anyone with information on Reece’s disappearance is urged to call the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at 478-986-3489.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
