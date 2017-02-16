Know a guy who needs a makeover? Reality show looking for men in Georgia

A casting producer for the remake of “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” is looking for makeover nominations right here in the Midstate.
“This time around, the iconic show heads to Georgia - within a three-hour radius of Atlanta - in search of men who desperately need a lifestyle intervention,” said Jen Gross, a casting producer with ITV Entertainment, a production company based in New York and Los Angeles.
“The Fab Five - experts in interior design, grooming, fashion, food, and culture - are ready to give some Southern men a new look - and a new outlook,” said Gross, who reached out to The Telegraph in an email. “They're out to prove that confidence breeds success and they are looking for nominations.”
Gross asks that if you know a deserving man with a a compelling story, email QECasting@gmail.com with your name, contact information, a recent photo of the person you're nominating, and their story.
