You can sleep in Sandra Bullock’s bed, but it will cost you

You can party at the beach like a Hollywood movie star, but you need big bucks.
Variety reports Sandra Bullock’s oceanfront home on Georgia’s coast is now up for rent with a four-night minimum of $5,600, but you can extend your stay for $1,400 a night.
Bullock purchased the getaway on Tybee Island for less than $1.5 million in 2001.
According to photos from Tybee Vacation Rentals, a backyard pool secluded by tall bushes is a short walk from the palm trees flanking the porch view of the two-story home with four bedrooms.
A vintage Coco-Cola cooler sits on the golden hardwood floors in the dining area, which seats about 10 people.
The long veranda overlooking the water has screened porches at each end and the three upstairs bedrooms have access to another screened porch with a panoramic view of the water.
A woman who answered the phone at Tybee Vacation Rentals did not confirm they are leasing the property and said they do not disclose information about property owners.
