Need some tax relief? Macon-Bibb offers some help

A tax seminar offering information on everything from exemptions to payment methods will be held Thursday.
The Macon-Bibb County Tax Commissioner’s Office is hosting its second seminar of the year from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Macon-Bibb County Government Center, 700 Poplar Street.
People unable to attend Thursday’s meeting will have another opportunity at a March 23 seminar.
For more information, contact the Tax Commissioner's Office at 478-621-6500.
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
Comments