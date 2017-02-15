Local

February 15, 2017 11:01 AM

Need some tax relief? Macon-Bibb offers some help

By Stanley Dunlap

sdunlap@macon.com

A tax seminar offering information on everything from exemptions to payment methods will be held Thursday.

The Macon-Bibb County Tax Commissioner’s Office is hosting its second seminar of the year from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Macon-Bibb County Government Center, 700 Poplar Street.

People unable to attend Thursday’s meeting will have another opportunity at a March 23 seminar.

For more information, contact the Tax Commissioner's Office at 478-621-6500.

Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph

Local

