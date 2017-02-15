Detour in place near Vineville as repairs are made to power pole near Holt Avenue

Drivers are urged to avoid Forsyth Street due to a broken power pole not far from the juncture with Vineville Avenue.
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office reports eastbound traffic toward downtown is detouring at Holt Avenue while Georgia Power makes repairs.
Just before 5 a.m. Wednesday, Jackson Moore, 21, of Juliette, was headed toward town when a deer ran out in front of his vehicle, causing him to veer off the right side of the road, striking the pole and several signs, according to a sheriff’s news release.
At about 9:30 a.m., Georgia Power temporarily cut power in that area so they could replace the pole.
The road is expected to be blocked until mid-afternoon.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments