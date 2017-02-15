SUV smashes into tandem tractor trailer that jackknifed in I-75 crash during rain

Traffic slowed to a crawl Wednesday morning as a Ford SUV collided with the a tandem tractor trailer on Interstate 75.
The truck jackknifed in the southbound lanes just past the Interstate 16 split in Macon and before the Hardeman Avenue exit in Macon.
The SUV crashed into the passenger side of the back trailer and was wedged next to the guard rail.
The truck driver did not appear injured and was walking around the crash scene.
The SUV driver was taken to the hospital by ambulance as wrecker crews started to clear the damaged vehicles.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
