Man masked with plastic shopping bag leaves attempted armed robbery empty-handed

A man believed to be concealing a gun tried to rob the Krystal near downtown Macon.
Just before 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, the older black man, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, approached the cashier with a towel over his hand, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
The man, who was wearing a plastic shopping bag on his head with a hole cut out for his face, demanded the worker give him money from the cash register, but she said she had already removed the money from that station.
The man, who was wearing eyeglasses and was dressed in a black leather jacket, gray pants and gray shoes, walked out of the restaurant and drove off in an older model Mercury Marquis.
Anyone with information about the attempted robbery is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
