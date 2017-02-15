Georgia Southwestern honoring fallen officers Jody Smith and Nicholas Smarr

The sacrifices of two fallen law enforcement officers will be remembered for generations at Georgia Southwestern State University.
The college in Americus will dedicate the Nicholas Smarr and Jody Smith Memorial Building this spring, according to a news release.
Smarr, an Americus police officer, and his longtime friend Smith, a campus officer, were gunned down Dec. 7, while pursuing Minguell K. Lembrick at an apartment near campus.
The Board of Regent approved the proposal Tuesday at the university where hundreds mourned the officers’ deaths.
Interim GSW president Charles Patterson said Smarr and Smith were “great officers, dedicated members of our community and the best of friends.”
The nearly inseparable pair went to high school together, roomed together after graduation and trained to be police officers at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
“Their names will be remembered the way they lived, side-by-side,” the release stated.
GSW Public Safety Director Mike Tracy said the dedication highlights the school’s partnership with the city of Americus and its police force.
“Both of these men, at a young age, dedicated themselves to a profession of public service,” Tracy stated in the release.
Americus Police Chief Mark Scott said the officers’ legacies reflect their pride as public servants who cared about family.
“They will always be remembered for the sacrifice they made in the name of the profession they both loved, but more importantly, they will always be remembered as beloved sons and brothers, friends, and comrades,” Scott stated in the release.
A date for the dedication has not been set.
