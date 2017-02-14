First bass go into repaired Ocmulgee Public Fishing Area

The man accused of shooting a Papa John's pizza delivery driver Brooklyn Rouse in December of 2016, Jacob Elijah Miller, was handcuffed and shackled as he was led into the Bibb County sheriff's investigative offices Feb. 13, 2017.
Warner Robins High School is preparing for its Demon Dress Drive on Feb. 18, and nonprofit I Am Phenomenal Inc. is getting ready for the Say Yes to the Prom Dress Drive on March 10 and 11. The events offer free or greatly discounted dresses.
Macon paralegal Lacey Harville is collecting book donations for Middle Georgia jail and prison inmates. Read the story at www.macon.com/news/local/crime/article131959904.html. Video by Amy Leigh Womack