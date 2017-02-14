Ransom demand on Facebook with photo of duct-taped boy leads to mother’s arrest

The Facebook post frightened her.
In it there were pictures of a sobbing little boy, his mouth duct-taped shut. The boy’s hands were also taped.
The woman who saw it, Jessica Alston, of Macon, called the police on Friday afternoon, but by then the authorities were already investigating.
A Bibb County sheriff’s report made available on Tuesday revealed some details of the matter, which on Friday led to the arrest of a 26-year-old Macon woman named Takeshia Chambliss.
According to the report, Alston, 27, called the authorities about noon Friday. She said she had seen a Facebook post “that scared her.”
It seems that a Macon man, Quinterrance R. Haugabrook, 28, had gone on Facebook and posted that “his baby’s mother was holding his child ransom.”
The sheriff’s report — which doesn’t mention the child’s age or where exactly the alleged incident happened — goes on to note that Haugabrook also posted a picture of a text-message conversation between him and Chambliss, the child’s mother.
“In the screen shot you could see a small child with his hands duct-taped several times and his mouth duct-taped shut,” the report said. “The child seemed scared and in the picture he was crying. Under the picture it said, ‘If you want to see you child again you will give me seven thousand dollars by tonight.’”
Chambliss, whose address is listed in the report as Blossom Hill apartments across from Macon Memorial Park Cemetery on Mercer University Drive, was later jailed on charges that include cruelty to children and terroristic threats.
She was released from the Bibb jail Monday on a $12,080 bond.
