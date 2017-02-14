What is love? These kids explain

Love is a mysterious thing but with the help of these very wise kids, we have a better understanding. Happy Valentine's Day!
CCJ Social Newsdesk

Local

Teens 'say yes to the dress' at prom drives

Warner Robins High School is preparing for its Demon Dress Drive on Feb. 18, and nonprofit I Am Phenomenal Inc. is getting ready for the Say Yes to the Prom Dress Drive on March 10 and 11. The events offer free or greatly discounted dresses.

Editor's Choice Videos