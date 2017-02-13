More Videos

0:56 Well-known funeral home brought parklike feel to bustling south Macon

0:27 Demolition begins on south Macon playground project

2:23 "I've never seen anything like this," sheriff says of dangerous intersection

0:41 Firefighters called back to scene after second fire starts

1:08 Teens 'say yes to the dress' at prom drives

1:13 'Reading can be a second chance' for inmates, book drive organizer says

0:50 Tour Henry Burns Park

1:30 Gunman caught on cameras while robbing store

1:18 New park hasn't opened, but is getting use

0:46 Peach grower talks about overcoming low chill hours

2:43 'He came at her and she fired at him until he stopped,' attorney says of wife charged with murder in husband's death

1:24 "We know a Wesleyan graduate when we see her."