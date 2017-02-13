Well-known funeral home brought parklike feel to bustling south Macon

Warner Robins High School is preparing for its Demon Dress Drive on Feb. 18, and nonprofit I Am Phenomenal Inc. is getting ready for the Say Yes to the Prom Dress Drive on March 10 and 11. The events offer free or greatly discounted dresses.
Macon paralegal Lacey Harville is collecting book donations for Middle Georgia jail and prison inmates. Read the story at www.macon.com/news/local/crime/article131959904.html. Video by Amy Leigh Womack
Tenita Shoats is charged with murder in the Jan. 22, 2017, shooting death of her husband, Vernon Shoats Sr., at their Hidden Lakes Apartment home. A judge granted her $100,000 bond Thursday, Feb. 8, 2017, during a hearing in Bibb County Superior Court.