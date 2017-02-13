Third person dies on new Gray bypass; changes to Eatonton Highway intersection coming

Changes are coming to the Gray bypass after a Statham woman died Monday morning at the same intersection where two people were killed Thursday.
Just after 9 a.m. Monday, a station wagon headed from Eatonton failed to stop at the intersection and was hit by a van headed south on the bypass, Jones County Sheriff Butch Reese said at the scene.
“The people said it was the first time they’d been on the bypass and didn’t know to stop,” Reece said.
Laura Pitsikoulis, 55, was sleeping in the back seat when her husband drove into the path of the van, Jones County Deputy Coroner Matt Jarratt said.
She was ejected through the sunroof of the vehicle and died at the scene, he said.
“It’s very unfortunate,” Jarratt said. “Her husband did not realize the intersection was a stop sign now.”
Currently the bypass traffic does not stop, but a temporary four-way stop will be implemented until a permanent solution can be reached, Reece said.
Another passenger in Pitsikoulis’ vehicle and the van driver were injured and taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health, in Macon.
After Thursday’s double fatality at the same intersection, the sheriff’s office put up two more temporary stop signs to better mark the road, Reece said.
“It’s confusing. People don’t know what to do,” Reece said.
While on the scene of last week’s fatal accident, Reece counted 11 near misses at the intersection in about an hour.
A very frustrated Reece said he has been contacting the Georgia Department of Transportation about the dangerous crossing since December.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
