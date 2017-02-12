Firefighters called back to scene after second fire starts

Tenita Shoats is charged with murder in the Jan. 22, 2017, shooting death of her husband, Vernon Shoats Sr., at their Hidden Lakes Apartment home. A judge granted her $100,000 bond Thursday, Feb. 8, 2017, during a hearing in Bibb County Superior Court.
This episode of our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities includes true-life tales of some football-flinging thieves, a rifle-firing ruckus involving a chicken-eating dog and the theft of an NFL jersey from a Houston Texans' player's sister.
Houston County Career Academy has partnered with Frito-Lay and Central Georgia Technical College for a new industrial maintenance program. Students will be able to earn college credit and apply for apprenticeships with Frito-Lay.