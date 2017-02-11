Smok’n Pig closing but new restaurant to open in its place

Smok’n Pig BBQ at the Macon Mall is being revamped into an Ole Times Country Buffet.
Photos posted on 13wmaz.com show the restaurant’s signage has changed and a banner states, “Coming soon.”
Smok’n Pig BBQ and Ole Times Country Buffet are both owned by the same company, which also operates Mama June’s Home Cookin’ in Valdosta.
This will be the second Ole Times Country Buffet in Macon; one currently is open on Gray Highway. The restaurant also has locations in Dublin and Warner Robins.
