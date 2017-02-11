Young boxers take the ring at Macon-Bibb United Boxing Club

Joshua Fontenot III practices with his Macon-Bibb United Boxing Club coach as he prepares for his first bout during an exhibition at the Freedom Park gym Saturday.
Beau Cabell
bcabell@macon.com
Joshua Fontenot III, right, of the Macon-Bibb United Boxing Club lands a punch on Cordova Hall during an exhibition at the Freedom Park gym Saturday. It was was Fontenot’s first bout as a boxer.
Beau Cabell
bcabell@macon.com
Macon-Bibb United Boxing Club coach Earnest Butts, right, tapes his boxers before their matches Saturday at Freedom Park gym.
Beau Cabell
bcabell@macon.com
Macon-Bibb United Boxing Club coach Earnest Butts, right, tapes his boxers before their matches Saturday at Freedom Park gym.
Beau Cabell
bcabell@macon.com
Cameron Reeves, center, gets taped up by his coach, Floyd Schofield, before his bout at Freedom Park.
Beau Cabell
bcabell@macon.com
Luis Basurta, right, stands back as the ref gives a count to his opponent Randy Cipriano during one of the boxing matches at Freedom Park gym Saturday.
Beau Cabell
bcabell@macon.com
Joshua Fontenot Jr. talks with his son, Joshua Fontenot III, after his first bout as a boxer. His coach, Earnest Butts, said winning was not as important as the experience.
Beau Cabell
bcabell@macon.com
Joshua Fontenot III, left, of the Macon-Bibb United Boxing Club boxes Cordova Hall during an exhibition at the Freedom Park gym Saturday. It was was Fontenot’s first bout as a boxer.
Beau Cabell
bcabell@macon.com
Joshua Fontenot III, center, gets instruction from the referee before his first bout representing the Macon-Bibb United Boxing Club. His coach, Earnest Butts, right, stressed that winning was not as important as the experience and learning technique.
Beau Cabell
bcabell@macon.com
Macon-Bibb United Boxing Club assistant coach Saeb Saidi right helps Josiah Dukes prepare for his first boxing bout Saturday at Freedom Park gym.
Beau Cabell
bcabell@macon.com
Josiah Dukes of Macon warms up for his first bout ever with the Macon-Bibb United Boxing Club Saturday at Freedom Park gym.
Beau Cabell
bcabell@macon.com