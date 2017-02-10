Gun battle with officers in church graveyard leaves probationer seriously wounded

1:30 Gunman caught on cameras while robbing store Pause

2:43 'He came at her and she fired at him until he stopped,' attorney says of wife charged with murder in husband's death

4:22 Cop Shop Podcast: Tales of a stolen NFL jersey and a ruckus with a chicken-eating dog

1:18 New park hasn't opened, but is getting use

4:24 Former Allstate adjuster pleads guilty in fraud case

0:43 Social media rumors bring authorities to Jones County High School

0:39 Bibb County Sheriff's investigate the scene of an accident on 247 near Smiley's Flea Market

4:45 Cop Shop Podcast: Man smacked with ashtray in spat over soup

3:08 Donald Trump's Inauguration in three minutes