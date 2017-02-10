Gun battle with officers in church graveyard leaves probationer seriously wounded

Doctors are working to save the life of a probationer who was wounded in a gun battle with officers in Dodge County.
The GBI is investigating the officer-involved shooting in Gresston, in the same county where Eastman police officer Tim Smith was shot and killed in August.
GBI Special Agent in Charge of the Eastman Office Scott Whitley said investigators are interviewing the officers at the scene.
At about 10:30 a.m. Friday, the man’s probation officer paid him a visit in a mobile home park next to the Gresston Congregational Holiness Church on Wilson Woodard Road, Whitley said.
The man ran from the officer who chased after him along with a Dodge County sheriff’s deputy onto church property where the fleeing man fired a gun at the officers.
“There was an exchange of gunfire... and the probationer was shot,” Whitley said.
The officers were not hurt, but the probationer, whose identity was not immediately released, was rushed to Medical Center, Navicent Health, the nearest trauma hospital.
A portion of Wilson Woodard Road is blocked off as the GBI gathers evidence at the crime scene.
