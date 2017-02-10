Waffle House offers candlelight dinner with a side of hashbrowns on Valentine’s Day

A Georgia-based diner is setting the mood on Valentine’s Day with some romantic ambiance and smothered and covered loving.
Two Middle Georgia Waffle House locations are among dozens across the country allowing patrons to have a candlelight dinner on the holiday. The tradition has been popular enough since it started nine years ago that reservations are encouraged.
Along with the candles, the experience also features specially tailored food and white tablecloths.
The participating area restaurants are the Waffle House at 296 W. Clinton St., Gray, and 2122 Veterans Blvd. in Dublin. To make reservations at the Gray location call 478-986-5898 or for the Dublin Waffle House call 478-279-7308.
For a list of other participating restaurants visit www.wafflehouse.com.
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
Comments