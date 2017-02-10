Reports of threat at Jones County High School ‘blown out of proportion’

Sheriff’s deputies are at Jones County High School investigating alleged threats to students’ safety Friday morning.
Although rumors have been rampant on social media, Maj. Earl Humphries said they have been “blown out of proportion.”
“There have been no significant threats of anyone shooting up a school,” Humphries said at about 8:30 a.m. Friday.
A number of patrol cars are at the school to “be on the safe side,” he said.
They are talking to a student who allegedly made a statement in the wake of a fight at school.
“There’s no valid threats against anybody,” Humphries said.
Angry remarks were made back and forth, including one saying to the other that if he didn’t stop, he was “going to get popped.”
Humphries said the student in question meant hitting, not shooting.
There is no lockdown at the school, he said, and classes are proceeding as normal.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments