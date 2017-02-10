Gunman robs convenience store just before dawn

A man with a gun robbed a Houston Avenue convenience store early Friday morning.
Bibb County sheriff’s deputies were called to the King’s Food Mart and Petro gas station at 2765 Houston Avenue just before 6:30 a.m. Friday.
Officers roped off the parking lot at the corner of Hightower Road and started looking for the black gunman who was dressed in black and had a black ski mask over his face, Sgt. Linda Howard said.
Deputies combed the streets and talked to employees at nearby businesses to determine if they had seen anything.
Investigators are reviewing surveillance images in hopes of identifying the armed robber.
Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to call Bibb deputies at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
