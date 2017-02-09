New park hasn't opened, but is getting use

This episode of our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities includes true-life tales of some football-flinging thieves, a rifle-firing ruckus involving a chicken-eating dog and the theft of an NFL jersey from a Houston Texans' player's sister.
Warner Robins police are looking for these suspects in the 11:04 p.m. armed robbery of the OM Food Mart at 700 Feagin Mill Road on Saturday, Feb. 4. Anyone who can identify the suspects in the surveillance video or has information related to the armed robbery is asked to contact Warner Robins police Detective Carder Gravitt at 478-302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
Tasha Yolanda Phillips wept Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, as the 911 call from May 9, 2014, the night she ran over her boyfriend, Martegus 'Pale' Johnson, was played as part of her sentencing hearing in Bibb County Superior Court. Phillips is heard talking to the 911 dispatcher.
Fort Valley Police Capt. Jerrell Smith said investigators are not ruling out charges in the death of six-year-old Fiya Hollis, who reportedly was playing with a gun inside his apartment on Feb. 6, 2017. Smith urges all gun owners to secure their firearms.