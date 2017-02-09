Two dead in fiery Jones County crash; onlookers couldn’t pull driver from flames

Two drivers, one at the wheel of a logging truck and the other driving a flatbed truck, died after a fiery collision north of Gray on Thursday morning, authorities there said.
Names of the dead were not immediately available, but Jones County Sheriff Butch Reece said the logging truck appeared to be from neighboring Monroe County and the other truck was from up near Eatonton.
The sheriff said the flatbed pulled into the path of the logging truck and that the flatbed burst into flames.
Other motorists tried to pull the flatbed’s driver out of the truck’s cab, but they couldn’t get the door open, Reece said.
The crash happened about 11 a.m. up where the new Gray bypass intersects the Eatonton highway.
