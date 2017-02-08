Surreal images of demolished Macon housing project

Cruise down Little Richard Penniman Boulevard south of Mercer University’s campus in Macon and the view overlooking the Tindall Heights housing project is striking.
With demolition of the World War II-era community long underway, the flattened cityscape is a sight to behold.
The bulldozed dwellings, now piles of rubble, look more like a landfill than what had, since the early 1940s, been one of the region’s largest housing projects.
Demolition of the 412 apartments began last spring.
Construction on the site for the new Tindall Senior Towers is expected to begin this year.
Joe Kovac Jr.: 478-744-4397, @joekovacjr
Comments