Bulldozed Macon apartments look like they were smashed by twister

Warner Robins police are looking for these suspects in the 11:04 p.m. armed robbery of the OM Food Mart at 700 Feagin Mill Road on Saturday, Feb. 4. Anyone who can identify the suspects in the surveillance video or has information related to the armed robbery is asked to contact Warner Robins police Detective Carder Gravitt at 478-302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.