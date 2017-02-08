Good behavior at school? See what happened to these students who nailed it

Pampering is not usually part of the curriculum, but Ingram-Pye Elementary School is making an exception this week.
Students who have excelled in the Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports initiative, or PBIS, are reaping rewards for their hard work.
Young men who have shown they are a cut above, were draped in capes and seated in makeshift barber chairs for haircuts.
Little ladies who color their character with positive emotions had manicures with a fresh coat of nail polish.
About 100 students got the spa treatment at school with the help of cosmetology students from Virginia College, who are working on their volunteer requirements at the Macon school.
