Aaron West Joiner, 29, was sentenced to 20 years, 10 of them in prison Feb. 2, 2017, in Bibb County Superior Court in connection with a string of 2013 Macon burglaries and two police chases. He told his victims he's sorry, that he suffers from PTSD and drug addiction and "whenever you're fueled by drugs you don't really have a thought process." Video by Amy Leigh Womack