Gun class to be offered by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office

A two-day class to be offered later this month by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office will focus on gun safety and laws.
The class is set for Feb. 20-21 from 6-9 p.m. each night at the sheriff’s office training facility at 1166 Jackson St., according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. Attendees are required to bring their own handgun and will have an opportunity to practice shooting.
Only 25 seats are available and attendance on both days is required. To register for the class, call the sheriff’s office 478-803-2710.
