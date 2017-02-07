Gray man killed in two-vehicle crash

A Gray man was killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash in Jones County.
Robert Edwards, 58, was dead on the scene of the 5:17 p.m. wreck on Gray Highway just north of Rock Creek Road, said Jones County sheriff’s Investigator Kenny Allen.
Based on the preliminary investigation, Edwards was traveling north in a pickup truck when he attempted to move into the other northbound lane and did not see another pickup truck already in the lane, Allen said.
The vehicles made contact, with Edwards’ vehicle sliding across the roadway overturning, Allen said.
“It looks like he was just trying to change lanes, and they made contact, and he lost control,” Allen said.
Edwards was not wearing a seat belt, Allen said.
The other driver was not injured, Allen said.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
